Michigan State Police are searching for suspects who shot at an off-duty Buena Vista police officer, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered for whoever helps track the suspect down.
It happened about 5:55 a.m. on May 31 in the area of 25th and Lapeer.
The officer was in his personal vehicle and not in uniform, police said.
The suspects fired several rounds directly at the officer, police said, adding the officer was not hit.
Police are looking for a newer white Jeep Wrangler in connection to this incident. Three or four men were observed in the Jeep.
The National Police Association is offering the $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible.
If you have any information, call Saginaw Major Crime Unit Det. Trooper Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5424.
