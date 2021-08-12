Five people were injured in a three-vehicle Sanilac County crash on Thursday.
On Thursday around 11:05 a.m. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received several calls about a three-vehicle crash on M-46 at Freiberger Road in Moore Township.
The Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies initial investigation showed a 2003 Suzki Grand Vitara driven by a 32-year-old woman from Caro was stopped in a lane waiting for traffic to clear to make a left on Freiberger Road. The Grand Vitara was rear ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 35-year-old Sandusky woman.
The Grand Vitara was pushed into oncoming traffic hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 62-year-old Sandusky man hauling a 2012 Gulf Stream camper. The impact made the camper become detached from the Silverado and roll according to deputies.
The Caro woman was transported to McKenzie Memorial Hospital by EMS and was later transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. The Sandusky woman was also transported to McKenzie Memorial Hospital by EMS.
The Sandusky man and his two passengers, an 85-year-old Sandusky woman and a 49-year-old Sandusky woman, were transported to Marlette Regional Hospital by EMS.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said many residents stopped and helped with traffic and provided medical attention to the five people injured in the crash. The names are not being released because the crash remains under investigation.
