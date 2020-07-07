As part of its “Let Get Back to Work” initiative, Michigan Works! is hosting a series of five outdoor job fairs in mid-July. All are taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature more than 30 employers:
Monday, July 13 – Dow Diamond Parking Lot -- Midland
Tuesday, July 14 – SVRC Pavilion – Saginaw
Wednesday, July 15 – Wenona Park Pavilion – Bay City
Thursday, July 16 – Alma High School – Alma
Friday, July 17 – Island Park West – Mt. Pleasant
“Right now, there are as many as 3,200 job openings in the region with more coming online daily as our economy continues to re-open,” said Kristen Wenzel, chief operating officer at Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works!
Even though the job fairs are outside, Wenzel says dress for success. That means no shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, flip flops, tube tops, or swim trunks.
Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! staff are ready to help job seekers with:
· Resume workshops
· Personal resume critique
· Mock interview practice
· Consultation on dressing and presenting a professional image
