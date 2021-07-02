Nearly 500,000 Michiganders have entered the state’s “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” within 24 hours after the lottery style raffle was announced. Anyone who enters could potentially win more than $5 million in cash and up to $500,000 in college scholarships.
As of Friday at 8:00 a.m. the sweepstakes received 464,698 applicants for the grand prizes and 23,978 applicants for the scholarship drawing.
The sweepstakes end on August 31. Eligibility for each of the drawings can be found at: www.MIShotToWin.com
“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions, so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated."
The sweepstakes is similar to a series of raffles that other states like Ohio have launched to encourage vaccinations. The state of Ohio said that vaccinations in the state increased 94 percent among 16 and 17-year-olds, 46 percent among 18 and 19-year-olds and 55 percent among people between 20 and 49 years old.
“If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger,” Whitmer said Thursday during the news conference at the Cristo Rey Catholic Parish community center in Lansing.
The aim of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by 9 percent to achieve the statewide goal of 70 percent of residents age 16 and older who are immunized.
“The tremendous support we are receiving from our business, community, nonprofit and government partners for the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is inspiring and will help ensure we reach our objective of getting to a 70% immunization rate,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.
“We are thrilled with the results we’re seeing after just one day," Ebersole said. “”But for this sweepstakes to be successful, we’re asking all Michiganders to call your family and friends today and make sure they know now is the time to get vaccinated in order for a chance to win one of the amazing giveaways in the next 30 days.”
Under the sweepstakes, Michiganders 18 and older who have received one dose of the vaccine are eligible to register.
The sweepstakes will hold several drawings including:
$1 Million Drawing
• Entry dates: July 1 – July 10
• Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.
$2 Million Drawing
• Entry dates: July 1 – August 3
• Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.
$50,000 Daily Drawing
• Entry dates: July 1 – August 3
• Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.
• The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.
Scholarship Drawings
• Entry dates: July 1 – July 30
• Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.
• The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.
YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THE SWEEPSTAKES ONLINE AT https://www.mishottowin.com/
To enter the sweepstakes by phone, please call the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Hotline:
• Call: 888-535-6136 (press 1)
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday,
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
