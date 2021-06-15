Vaccine demand across the state is declining and experts are worried if the trend continues COVID-19 variants will still pose a risk to Michigan.
So far, 50 percent of all-age eligible residents in Michigan, that means people 12 and older, are now fully immunized.
“The demand is definitely going down,” said Dr. Subhashis Mitra of Michigan State University's College of Medicine.
Dr. Mitra said the drop in demand is making it difficult for the state to reach its goal of getting 70 percent of Michiganders fully vaccinated.
“The concern is that if the state or county vaccination is not up to par then you run the risk of variants,” Dr. Mitra said.
There is half of a million vaccine doses in Michigan set to expire between now and August. That includes 250,000 doses from Pfizer, 240,000 from Johnson and Johnson and 50,000 from Moderna.
“If people are really concerned about this and they haven’t been vaccinated then there’s an opportunity for them,” Dr. Mitra said.
Dr Mitra believes the vaccines have proven to be effective, but he doesn't believe the approaching expiration dates is likely to change many minds.
“I don't see a significant population that did not want the vaccine, for whatever reason, suddenly changing their mind just because there would be a certain amount of the vaccine that expired,” Dr. Mitra said.
He adds that the expiration of 500,000 doses is in the overall picture, relatively small.
“We don’t have any shortage. At least the numbers that I see it’s around 500 million. So, that would be efficient for the population,” Dr. Mitra said.
