A 51-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Shiawassee County on Friday.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the fire in the 8000 block of Durand Road in Hazelton Township about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
A man heard the smoke detector from a neighboring residence and attempted to rescue Leann Parker, the occupant of the residence, with help from a passerby, MSP said.
Despite lifesaving efforts, Parker was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates the fire happened inside the residence while Parker was inside.
The incident remains under investigation and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.