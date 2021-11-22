Volunteers have donated a $5,000 check to benefit Breast Health patients at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare.
The money will be used to support the Breast Health fund, which supports breast
cancer prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, educational services,
equipment and more for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The program is offered year-round.
Anyone interested in more information on the Breast Health Fund can call 989-837-9056. More information on the volunteer program can be found at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.