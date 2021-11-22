Source: MidMichigan Medical Center

Those in need of breast health care will benefit from the support of volunteers of MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Members of the Medical Center’s volunteer team presented a $5,000 check to Caylyn Pietryga, second from left, volunteer coordinator, MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Volunteers pictured with Caylyn are, left to right, Jane Sartor-Key, Shirley Conn and Linda Purkis.