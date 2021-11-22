MidMichigan Medical Center volunteers

Source: MidMichigan Medical Center

Those in need of breast health care will benefit from the support of volunteers of MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Members of the Medical Center’s volunteer team presented a $5,000 check to Caylyn Pietryga, second from left, volunteer coordinator, MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Volunteers pictured with Caylyn are, left to right, Jane Sartor-Key, Shirley Conn and Linda Purkis.

Volunteers have donated a $5,000 check to benefit Breast Health patients at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare.

The money will be used to support the Breast Health fund, which supports breast

cancer prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, educational services,

equipment and more for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The program is offered year-round.

Anyone interested in more information on the Breast Health Fund can call 989-837-9056. More information on the volunteer program can be found at this link.

