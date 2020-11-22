Federal investigators are offering a reward after dozens of firearms were stolen from a store in Alpena.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering $5,000 for the arrest and conviction of whoever stole guns from Full Bore Firearms.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday Nov. 21, two people threw a brick through the glass of the firearm store and stole 49 guns before leaving.
The burglary is being investigated by the ATF, Michigan State Police and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283- 8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.