Federal investigators are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 to help find a suspect in an arson case that happened in Saginaw this summer.
The arson happened in the 1100 block of Emily Street in the early morning hours of July 5. Surveillance video shows an individual pouring a suspected ignitable liquid on the side of a residence, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The suspect then ignited the vapors causing the residence exterior to erupt in flames, causing significant damage to the exterior with heavy smoke damage seen inside the residence, ATF said.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in this case. The ATF’s reward will be matched by the Detroit Crime Commission (DCC) for a total reward of up to $5,000.
The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the DCC and ATF to identify criminal organizations to improve public safety, the ATF said.
Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Detroit Crime Commission by calling 800-44-ARSON. Tips to the ATF can be submitted by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov To stay anonymous, send a tip through the Report It website or mobile app. When using Report It, select ATF – Detroit Field Division as the reporting agency. ATF is working with the Saginaw police and fire departments.
