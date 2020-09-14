Six schools across five Mid-Michigan counties are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state’s coronavirus report.
According to the report, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee County are reporting outbreaks at schools. Saginaw County reports two separate outbreaks, one at an elementary school and the other at the university.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it will start posting school outbreak information on Monday, Sept. 14.
According to MDHHS, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.
To view the school outbreak page, click here.
