Six suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting at the Genesee Valley Center on Oct. 16.

The six suspects were arrested and arraigned in the 67th District Court. The identity of the fifth and sixth suspects are not being released at this time because they have been arrested in Texas. Police said the two other suspects will be extradited and arraigned upon their return to Michigan.

Charges for the other four suspects are outlined below:

• Mikael Emmanuel Collins has been charged with intent to murder, three counts felony firearm, weapons discharge in a building causing impairment, carrying a concealed weapon and malicious destruction of property.

• Lionell Jabar brown has been charged with Assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearm, weapons discharge in a building causing impairment, malicious destruction of property, possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

• Desmion William Hodo has been charged with possession of a machine gun, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon

• Trevon Lanard David has been charged with tampering with evidence, felony firearm, lying to a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

There are not other outstanding suspects.