The 67th District Court will remain closed to the public through May 7 or further notice.
Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette said the decision was made to protect the staff and public. The court will continue conducting court proceedings virtually on zoom and livestreamed on YouTube.
“We have spent countless hours to create a legal environment that is safe for all of the participants and the public. We are confident that our partial reopening will expand to include more in-person proceedings in the future,” Odette said.
The public can conduct business by mail, fax or online.
For further information visit the 67th District Court website at www.67thdc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.