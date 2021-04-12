A young girl died at the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street with her sister, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, April 9 at 9 p.m., deputies were sent to the crash on Cleveland Road and Ely Highway in Fulton Township.
A 7-year-old and her 4-year-old sister were trying to cross Cleveland Road, when the 7-year-old, Valerie Bruce from Middleton, was struck by an eastbound vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Valerie was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Carson City where she was pronounced dead. The driver, 48-year-old Alvin Vandegriff from St. Johns, was not injured.
According to the initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling at or near the posted speed limit. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.
While the investigation is ongoing, there are no pending charges at this time. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by MMR, Perrinton Fire Rescue, and Michigan State Police.
