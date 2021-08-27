A 73-year-old woman from Indiana died after she was hit by a van early Friday morning while walking on M-57 according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:59 a.m. on Aug. 27 the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US-127 at the M-57 off ramp for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they found Linda Culp, 73, from Elkhart, Indiana dead from injuries she received after a van hit her going westbound on M-57.
The woman’s vehicle was found broken down near the area. When the crash occurred, it was raining heavily. The weather could have played a part in the van not being able to see her as she was on M-57 by foot.
The van was driven by a 37-year-old man from Greenville. The sheriff’s office does not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in this crash.
The driver of the van is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured according to the sheriff’s office.
