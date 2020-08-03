The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Janet McDonough was last seen by her family in the 300-block of West Michigan Ave in downtown Kalamazoo at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. She is believed to have left the area on foot.
McDonough is a white female with a thin build, approximately 5’7” tall. She was last seen wearing slacks and an unknown color shirt.
Anyone who sees McDonough or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.
