The Isabella County Sheriff is investigating a crash after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
On Tuesday around 3:52 p.m., deputies responded to Bamber Road, north of Pickard Road in Union Township.
Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a woman who had been walking back to her residence from the road, possibly from a mailbox, and was struck by a pickup truck that left the road.
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant told deputies that he may have fallen asleep and left the road.
The pedestrian, a 76-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a local emergency department to be checked out.
