A man was found dead in the Shiawassee River two days after he was reported missing to police.
The missing person report for 78-year-old Charles Fritz was filed with the Saginaw Township Police Department on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Fritz was found dead in the Shiawassee River in Byron on Dec. 6, according to the Durand Police Department. While no foul play is suspected in Fritz’s death, detectives are still determining the cause and manner of his death, police said.
The Durand Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.
