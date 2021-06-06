Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in downtown Lapeer early Saturday morning.
On Saturday around 4:52 a.m., Lapeer Fire and Rescue and Elba Station number two were dispatched to the 100 block of Nepessing street in downtown Lapeer for a report of a building fire. The fire originated in a building located in the middle of the south side of the block.
Personnel from fire and police evacuated the apartment building near the fire. Another alarm was requested seven minutes after the first dispatch with additional alarms requested soon after to bring more resources to the fire.
Eight aerial ladders and five engines were used to control the fire according to Lapeer Fire and Rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan state Police Fire Investigation Unit, Lapeer Fire and Rescue, Lapeer Police Department and involved insurance companies.
The Elba Township, Imlay City, Oxford, Deerfield Township, Arcadia Township, Marlette, Grand Blanc Township, Attica Township and Metamora fire departments responded to the scene.
The Lapeer Police Department, Lapeer Department of Public Works, Lapeer County Central Dispatch, Novak’s Construction, Consumers Energy, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department, the American Red Cross, Detroit Edison, Michigan State Police, Medstar Ambulance and Lapeer County EMS assisted with the incident at the scene.
Multiple business and residents provided food, coffee, and water according to Lapeer Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.