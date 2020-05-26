Help is on the way for devastated residents who are still coming to terms with the scale of damage left behind after the catastrophic flooding.
The failure of the Edenville Dam prompted the evacuation of 10 thousand people and many are now without necessities.
Midland County’s Emergency Operations Center, DOW Chemical, and the United Way of Midland County are teaming up to open eight distribution and resource sites for residents in Midland, Gladwin, and Isabella counties.
“Everybody’s in great need. Especially the closer you get to the highly affected areas. They’ve lost essentially everything,” DOW Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling said.
Although some residents lost almost everything, they didn’t lose their hope.
“This is a miracle,” said Holly Miller with the United Way of Midland County.
Cleanup kits, diapers, food, water, and other essential items were donated to residents affected by the historic flooding.
“We’ve got everything, really,” Fitterling said.
There were wheelbarrows full of essential items flown in from other states for residents in need.
“There is hope coming. And I think that’s what this distribution center represents. There’s much hope for those hurting right now,” Miller said.
The donations come from corporations across the country.
Fitterling said anyone that is displaced can show up at one of the distribution sites to get supplies.
“You show up there and somebody will be there to work with you, get you what you need,” Fitterling said. “There will be trailers and tents there. Trailers to store the materials and tents where people can get supplies. They can get the FEMA checklist, so they’ll know how to fill out the forms.”
More airplanes are scheduled to arrive at the DOW hanger throughout the week. They will be dropping off supplies to help the community.
