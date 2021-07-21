Authorities are investigating a shooting in the city of Saginaw that hospitalized an 8-year-old girl.
Investigators were sent to the 400 block of 17th Ave at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Unknown suspects shot at a residence and struck an 8-year-old girl inside, according to the preliminary investigation.
State police say she was treated at a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She is listed condition.
No other injuries were reported. Police do not have a suspect in custody. Detectives with the Saginaw Major Case Unit are asking anyone with more information about this incident to call 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
