An 80-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after her vehicle went off the roadway due to icy road conditions.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9:50 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a single-vehicle crash on Loree Road, near French Line Road in Washington Township.
According to the initial investigation, a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, driven by an 80-year-old woman from Applegate, was northbound on Loree Road.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the driver couldn’t maneuver the curve on Loree Road due to icy road conditions and the vehicle went off the roadway, coming to rest in the west ditch.
The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
Deputies were assisted by the Applegate Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
