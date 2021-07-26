An 81-year-old woman who was reported missing from Grand Haven on Monday was found safe.
Rose McCaleb was last seen walking in the road near her residence in the 12000 block of Buchanan about 1:30 p.m. on July 26.
McCaleb has dementia, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
McCaleb was located near her home and is being checked by local medical services.
