An 81-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Haven on Monday.
Rose McCaleb was last seen walking in the road near her residence in the 12000 block of Buchanan about 1:30 p.m. on July 26.
She is 5’4”, 165 pounds, has dark red shoulder-length hair, and hazel eyes. She was wearing a blue winter coat.
McCaleb has dementia, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800-249-0911.
