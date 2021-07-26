Rose McCaleb
Source: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

An 81-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Haven on Monday.

Rose McCaleb was last seen walking in the road near her residence in the 12000 block of Buchanan about 1:30 p.m. on July 26.

She is 5’4”, 165 pounds, has dark red shoulder-length hair, and hazel eyes. She was wearing a blue winter coat.

McCaleb has dementia, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 800-249-0911.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.