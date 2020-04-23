The Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) has given an estimated 820,000 unemployed workers in Michigan $1.37 billion in benefits.
The U.S. Department of Labor has released numbers showing that 1,178,021 Michiganders have filed for unemployment since March 15 and 134,119 workers filed claims just last week.
Most workers who have not gotten their benefits will receive payments shortly after they complete the federal requirement to certify their claim two weeks after filing.
“We are committed to providing this emergency financial assistance to Michigan workers as quickly as possible, but we know we still have a lot of work left to do to get every dollar in benefits to the working families that need it most,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We’re working around the clock to add capacity to the system so that we can continue to process all claims during this historic demand for benefits.”
The UIA said Michigan is among the first states to start sending the additional $600 federal payments under the CARES Act as well as make unemployment applications available to self-employed workers and independent contractors.
Call center hours at the UIA have been extended and hundreds of staff have been added, the UIA said.
More than 600 employees can answer calls or questions through the website.
New tools have been added to the UIA website to help resolve technical issues like locked accounts.
About 300 full-time staff will also be added to the agency soon, the UIA said.
In the weeks before the pandemic, the UIA received about 5,000 new weekly unemployment claims.
The UIA is reporting the following unemployment claims during the past five weeks:
- Week-Ending April 18: 134,119
- Week-Ending April 11: 222,207
- Week-Ending April 4: 388,554
- Week-Ending March 28: 304,335
- Week-Ending March 21: 128,806
- Five Week Total: 1,178,021
