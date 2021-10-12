State Police are investigating a home invasion in Birch Run Township after being dispatched to a home on Monday at 1:45 p.m.
According to police, the suspect entered a home on Canada Road and severely beat the resident, an 87-year-old woman before stealing her vehicle.
The woman, who suffered serious injuries, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
The stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning in Saginaw.
The suspect remains at large and is described as a man with sandy blonde hair in his 20’s, wearing gray and black clothing at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
