Mid-Michigan communities recognized and paid their respects to the thousands of people who lost their lives on this day 20-years ago.
Speeches by community and faith leaders were done Saturday at a somber Fenton Fire Department 9/11 memorial.
"We were in Mott Community College taking classes that GM sent us to," said Ken Stone, Fenton resident.
That is when Stone found out the towers fell.
"We were in big trouble. Immediately. And I think we still are. We can never forget. Never," Stone said.
Like many Americans, he did his part to help Manhattan and the country.
"Back in the day we worked at truck and bus, and they gave us all FDNY hats because we donated our labor, GM donated the parts, and we delivered three trucks down to New York," Stone said.
9/11 resonates with everyone very differently.
Friends Ethyn Clark and Joseph Asbury came to pay their respects and visit the fire department's memorial, with a bit of World Trade Center steel.
"I may have been born in 2004, however, I can assure you that I was standing right there behind you and I was tearing up when they played Taps," Clark said.
"I'm here because I feel, again, as it's my duty to be here and you know, help set up, make sure everyone's remembered, honored, and thought about because we can never forget about this moment in history," Asbury said.
On the 20th anniversary there is a reason to look toward a brighter future.
"Just the individuals in the community that came out and came together as a community. Those are the type of people that came together on nine eleven. And I truly believe that this is what America is," Clark said.
