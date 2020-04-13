Today was supposed to be the happiest day at the happiest place on earth for 9-year-old Collin Butler and his father Steven.
"It was sad it was heart breaking, but we knew in our hearts that Make-A-Wish is going to make every effort to make that dream come true still and it is just postponed," Steven said.
It was a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip that was two years in the making.
"His condition is called Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy,” he said. “It affects his legs and it affects his heart."
Now while COVID-19 has closed Disney World and amusement parks around the globe, Collin’s father made the tough call to postpone the trip first.
"I called Make-A-Wish after I looked up what coronavirus really attacks and since Collin has a little bit of asthma in his breathing sometimes when he gets sick, I called Make-A-Wish to politely asked them to postpone it if possible," Steven said.
It may take a year or two to reschedule, no one knows.
And it is the unknown that Collin deals with every day.
“It is really sad that he has to deal with the unknown,” Steven said. “The unknown of anxiety of the mind, body and what is working in his body correctly. He really doesn’t know and that is the sad part of it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.