90 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID variant has been identified inside a Michigan Department of Corrections facility.
The MDOC started testing staff and inmates daily after one person inside the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia has been identified with the COVID variant, commonly known as the U.K. variant, last week.
Of the 90 positives, 88 are inmates and two are staff.
This particular variant of COVID-19 is believed to be more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“The MDOC will be taking extra steps to identify where this variant is present amongst staff and the prisoner population and we will continue to do everything we can to keep the prisoners, our staff and the community safe,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said.
