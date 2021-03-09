According to Midland Public Schools, 99 staff members and students are in COVID-19 related isolation or quarantine as of March 8.
Of those individuals, 88 are considered a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
MPS has 11 students and staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
The district reported 7 new cases since last week's update.
Families can find a link to the daily COVID-19 report on the school district’s website.
