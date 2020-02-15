A 57-year-old man is in stable condition after a crash involving a 77-year-old driver in Ottawa County.
According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a two-car injury accident at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
According to dispatch, one of the drivers was pinned inside their vehicle.
Deputies said a 2003 Silverado was driving South on 8th Ave. and was turning to go east on Ransom St. when it crashed into a PT Cruiser.
Deputies said the driver of the Silverado turned into the path of the PT Cruiser traveling northbound when it crashed.
The driver of the PT Cruiser was pinned in the car.
Deputies said Jamestown Fire and Rescue extricated the driver from the car and he was transported to the hospital by life ambulance.
The driver of the Silverado had cuts to his head and hand and was treated for his injuries and released and the scene.
Deputies said two witnesses at the scene were able to confirm what happened.
