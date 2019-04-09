Both bikers and motorists are urged to be vigilant.
At least two motorcyclists have been involved in crashes in the last few days.
In Bay County on Monday night, a motorcyclist and his passenger were injured in a collision with a deer and on Saturday, April 6th, a 70-year-old man Oakland county man was killed when he struck a turkey.
“As soon as the sun comes out and its around 50 to 60 degrees, we start seeing a huge increase in bikers,” said Georgia Gregoricka, of Vehicle City Harley Davidson.
Gregoricka wants to remind bikers and motorists of bike safety.
“Drivers in automobiles, we really have to get them off their phones as much as possible,” she said. “We really discourage texting and distracted driving. It can really impact someone’s life. We really encourage them to look twice to save a life,” said Gregoricka.
Gregoricka agrees with Michigan State Police, who advise motorcyclists to wear protective gear.
“We always push for the more safety gear you wear, the better it is,” said Gregoricka.
In 2017 MSP reported just under 2,900 motorcycle accidents; 137 of those were fatal.
Although Michigan hasn’t required helmets since 2012, authorities say it’s still a good idea to wear one.
Gregoricka said Harley Davison believes in safety first, which is why they offer a riding course in their back lot.
“It makes everyone aware of what’s required of them as a rider,” said Gregoricka.
Check the Tuesday Hotlinks section of WNEM.com for more on how to make sure your bike is ready for the warmer weather.
