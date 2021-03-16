One day in 2010 Eric Lee Franks found out he was a father of a teenage daughter. That’s why he moved from Ohio to Saginaw to get to know her.
“Eric met her several times. He’d report back to his mom how they’d gone to the mall or gone roller skating,” said Eric’s brother-in-law Chad Baus.
But in March 2011, Franks disappeared.
A witness told police she’d seen him driving away from Miller's Motel in Bridgeport on March 21. Eric had been living there and the motel manager told family he last saw Eric on March 14.
Either way, Eric has been missing for a decade.
“There’s the normal grief of somebody losing a loved one, but then there’s also this not-knowing and a 'maybe I’m never going to know' kind of feeling,” Baus said.
Baus said he biggest piece of the puzzle so far was Eric’s car. It was found last September in Clare. It had been purchased at a Saginaw estate sale.
"Finding the car after nearly 10 years was a shock,” Baus said. “That gave us hope, especially the location of the car gave us some confirmations about what we think happened to Eric."
The family believes Eric is dead. The last person to claim to have seen him alive died in 2016.
"Along with that went a lot of knowledge about what happened to Eric," he said. “We believe there are people who know what happened to Eric."
Baus believes the people who know may feel afraid to step forward. He prays that they do.
"I hope maybe they can take a leap of faith and share what they know because there’s hurting families that would be blessed by what they did," Baus said.
