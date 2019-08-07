A small space with big potential! A brand-new bar in Bay City that’s more than what meets the eye.
Across the country, shipping containers are being transformed into homes, businesses, and in this case, an outdoor beer garden.
This trendy bar is being used to support local arts.
“This has been a couple months of hard work,” said Bruce Falcon. “We’re glad there’s going to be an outdoor facility that people can come support charities and have a nice cold drink.”
Falcon co-manages the Drydock Beer Garden, which is set to open Thursday in Bay City. Located inside Unity Park on Center Avenue, the outdoor venue features plenty of different beers.
“We’re going to have both your regular domestics and a lot of imports, a lot of microbrews. We’re working with the local distributors to get kind of a list to put together.”
The Drydock Beer Garden will help generate funds for nonprofits throughout the area, while at the same time, giving beer enthusiasts a place to enjoy their favorite draft.
“We just hope that different charities can come out and raise money for whatever organization they support, and It will be good for the community everywhere.”
As it stands right now, the beer garden will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from spring through the fall, with events also planned for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
