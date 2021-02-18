Each year, more than 23,000 children age out of foster care and, according to the National Foster Youth Institute, 20 percent of them are instantly homeless.
Life on the streets puts these teenagers at greater risk for becoming incarcerated or trafficked. That frightening reality is exactly why a local organization is now the first in the state to provide not just a place to lay their head, but also a place to undo the trauma of life as a foster care kid.
Just last month, the first young woman moved into the women’s transition home. By all accounts, Jayonna Yahsha is your typical college student trying to juggle studying with socializing and excited about learning to live on her own.
“My favorite thing about this house is the kitchen,” Yahsha said. “I love to cook. I cook almost every day.”
Even though she has a full slate of classes this semester, she could write a book on all she’s already learned in life.
“I actually remember the day I was put back in the system,” she said.
After being pulled from an abusive home at 4-years-old, Yahsha and her siblings found themselves in the same position 11 years later when she got the call, “CPS is on their way,’” Yahsha said. “Ever since that day, I have never lived in a home with my siblings.”
The life she knew vanished. She shuffled among so many foster homes she lost count. The unknown was scarier than the place she once called home.
“Even though I was getting abused in the home I was in, it became normal for me, so I was more afraid of being somewhere else,” Yahsha said.
Despite everything, she persevered. She graduated high school and earned a full ride to Albion College, but she still wasn’t able to shake the trauma from her childhood. That was until she found out about a new program in mid-Michigan.
“Before coming here, I was mentally at my lowest,” Yahsha said.
In January, Yahsha joined River Jordan’s new housing program in Bay County for young adults transitioning out of foster care. It’s the first of its kind in the state.
“The goal is to provide a safe place to make mistakes, a safe place to learn consistency and just a safe place to transition,” Aland Stamps, executive director of River Jordan said.
Stamps knows the heartbreaking reality of turning 18 as a foster care kid.
“If they don’t have a cousin or uncle or foster parent that is willing to let them stay with them, the worker has no choice but to take them to a homeless shelter because they’re 18,” Stamps said.
And, all too often, Stamps says homeless young men and women get hooked up with the wrong people looking for protection from the streets. It’s something he experienced first-hand.
“I was in 20 different placements and when I aged out of foster care, I aged into homelessness, I got on drugs and within two years, I had racked up three felonies and in that second year, I racked up two more felonies and ended up going to prison,” Stamps said. “The whole reason why I started this is because I didn’t want to see other foster youth or alumni going through hell until they got in their late 30s and 40s and decided they wanted to address their recovery.”
And while these homes are meant to be a soft place to land, they’re also a place for hard conversations about trauma and mental health.
“They don’t deal with things and it comes back to haunt them,” Stamps said. “It hurts when they’re trying to have relationships with other people and it’s not just intimate, that’s just friendships or being an employee.”
River Jordan hopes this 18-month long program helps its clients open the door to a whole new perspective.
“Peer support in itself is like a bridge,” said Michael Davis-Thomas, housing director and peer support specialist.
Each member of River Jordan is a builder of that bridge tearing down old stigmas to lay a new foundation.
“Being able to get them here and they see me, Al, Jayonna as alumni, we not only made it out, we’re working. We are representing recovery. We’re representing hope. We’re representing that it’s a way to live through the trauma and past the trauma that you have experienced,” Davis-Thomas said.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I hadn’t gone through those things,” Yahsha said.
Growing not just from her past, but in spite of it. Amid her own recovery journey, she’s preparing to serve as a mentor to her future roommates.
“I just want them to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that they do have a chance at a bright future, that your past does not have to define you,” Yahsha said.
Through her story, she hopes to rewrite the future for former foster kids like her. Yahsha is currently studying at Delta College to become a psycho-therapist as she serves as the women’s house manager.
While the men’s transitional home is finished, the women’s home still needs work done on two bedrooms and a bathroom. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused River Jordan to cancel its fundraisers, so it hopes the community can help with this last push.
If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.
