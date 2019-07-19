The St. Lawrence II is visiting Bay City’s Tall Ship Celebration all the way from Kingston, Ontario.
“She is 72-feet long and the rig is a brigantine,” said Alistair Beverley, first mate on the ship.
At less than 60-feet tall, the St. Lawrence II ranks as the smallest of the tall ships at this year’s celebration.
However, its smaller size doesn’t make it any easier to navigate.
According to Beverley, it was designed to be the most complicated rig on the smallest vessel possible for sail training.
At minimum, the ship can be sailed with a crew of only six people.
“She was actually built for the sea cadets in 1953. The builder went on the Canadian Navy ship and was told he couldn’t sail, and he was like, ‘well, that’s no fun. I’m going to build a ship of my own to sail.’ He did, and she’s been sail training ever since she was launched,” Beverley said.
If you take a look at the crew you will see it is also made up of some younger people, like the ship’s cook Grace Mombourquette. She is like most of the crew, between the ages of 12 to 18.
“I like sailing and I like cooking too. So it’s pretty awesome. Pastas and soups and chilis are pretty easy to make. So I can cook pretty much everything you could at home,” Mombourquette said.