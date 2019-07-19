The U.S. Brig Niagara is one of the few battleships at the Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City.
“This is a warship,” said Tripp Seaman, first mate.
During the war of 1812, you would have seen ships like the U.S. Brig Niagara sailing across Lake Erie.
It was built for battle and numbers. The U.S. Brig Niagara could carry a crew of up to 200 people.
According to Seaman, it held up nine cannons on each side.
“So you can see we have some of our carronades here. They’re 32-pound carronades. They fire a 32-pound ball, or they would’ve. These ones are actually sleeved down to fire a 12-pound shot. But these probably are the biggest guns you’ll find here,” Seaman said.
The guns are also the loudest at the festival.
The shots most people heard when the ships arrived in Bay City came from the U.S. Brig Niagara.
Today, the ship is used for education and features week-long excursions with a crew of up to 40 people. But the incredible replica still has a lot of history left within it.
“It does have some wood from the original Niagara. They were able to pull her off the bottom from where they sank her in Missouri Bay, off of Erie. So there are some frames, some of the original ribs from the original Niagara that are sistered up to the new ribs. So they’re not structural, but they are just a way of keeping that original Niagara alive,” Seaman said.
