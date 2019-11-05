It's time to cast your vote because Tuesday, Nov. 5 is election day!
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
One of the highly contested races is in the city of Flint. State Rep. Sheldon Neeley is facing off with Mayor Karen Weaver.
In the August primary, the two were separated by just a little more than two percentage points.
Flint voters are also deciding on a $12 million bond proposal for the Flint Public Library. The money will be used to expand and renovate the building.
A millage renewal for the library is also on the ballot. If approved, the library will collect more than $1 million in 2022.
In Bay City, Mayor Kathleen Newsham is facing a challenge from Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski.
Bad Axe is also voting on a mayor. Jim Hicks, former mayor, is challenging current Mayor Kathleen Particka.
In Lapeer, Mayor Glenn Alverson is facing off against an attorney and Commissioner Debbi Marquardt.
There are several school items on ballots across Mid-Michigan as well.
That includes a nearly $95 million bond proposal in Lapeer. The money would go toward restructuring the district and would include closing Lynch, Mayfield, and Murphy elementary schools.
The proposal would raise taxes 2.7 mills for a little more than 24 years.
The district said it would cost some homeowners about $12 a month, but most would pay less.
Stay with TV5 throughout the day on air and online for your election coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.