The doors have opened at the latest upgrade for Central Michigan University – a $26 million addition to the health professions building.
The expansion is expected to help meet the growing demand for healthcare careers in Michigan and throughout the nation.
“It’s truly the field of dreams. When you see this thing, you’re going to want to come here as a student,” said Tom Masterson, dean of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions on CMU’s campus.
Masterson was on hand on Friday to give TV5 a tour of the brand-new building that just opened earlier this month.
“To my knowledge, we are the only college of health professions in the state that has its own interprofessional education center,” Masterson said.
Masterson is talking about the 6,000 square-foot facility within the Center for Integrated Health Studies that includes a two-room simulation suite. It is equipped with high-tech clinical mannequins and eight patient exam rooms outfitted for role-playing medical scenarios.
“So the idea is you have a physical therapist and maybe a medical school student and a nurse all standing around a patient who is acting this specific disease. And they’re learning how to treat that patient in a team,” Masterson said.
It’s all in an effort to attract and train students who will leave CMU as qualified health professionals. In particular, physician assistants and physical therapists.
“There’s a shortage of healthcare providers in the state of Michigan and really everywhere. And we’re doing our best to try and increase the number of qualified health professionals that are out there for employment,” Masterson said.
In all, the new $26 million project – which also features a new auditorium – adds 50,000 square-feet of space to the existing building.
“Once you see the facility, you’ll understand that we are the premiere college of health professions in Michigan,” Masterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.