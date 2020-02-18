With work on the facility nearing completion the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office gave us a look inside the new $37 million jail.
"We're really excited about getting everybody over there and getting out of the old jail," Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
It's 100,000 square feet in size and designed to hold 511 inmates.
"And we did it without raising taxes, without putting any new money into it," Federspiel said.
He says the new cells in the jail will house either one, two, or four inmates at a time. Much different from the living situation in the old jail where many more inmates live in close quarters.
"The new jail is going to be able to provide a safer environment for my employees, number one,” Federspiel said. “It's also safer for the inmates the way it's designed which should make everybody happy."
Federspiel says if all goes well the new jail should be fully operational by the first week of April.
"I'm very proud of the work that everyone has done on this facility,” he said. “And again, it's going to bode well for our society here in Saginaw County for the next fifty to a hundred years, well after I’m long gone."
As for the old jail, the sheriff says it will be torn down and this space will be a parking lot. No word on when that demolition will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.