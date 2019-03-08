A Detroit man is dead after he was observed on fire as he fled from his burning home on the city's west side.
Authorities say neighbors and people driving by saw the screaming man running from the home Friday. The observers doused the as yet unidentified man with water and tried to save his life. However, they weren't successful.
Officials say the fire in the man's home started in the basement, but didn't reveal how the fire started.
Investigators at the scene said a probe was underway to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.