One man is in custody and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint.
Flint Police responded to a report about a shooting on Friday, Feb. 14 at about 1:38 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they found a 46-year-old male who was shot in the back.
According to police, the victim was shot in the back by a 19-year-old suspect after a verbal altercation.
The victim was transported to Hurley Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police said the suspect was later located and taken into custody with formal charges pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or call Det/Sgt Ronald Dixon at 810-237-6905.
