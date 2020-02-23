SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - A university in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has opened a 2,600-square-foot-facility for hands-on experience and research related to the cannabis industry.
The Mining Journal reports that the ribbon cutting for Lake Superior State University's Cannabis Center of Excellence was Friday.
University officials say the idea is to train undergraduate students as "job-ready chemists" with' "innovative experience."
The school announced a cannabis chemistry program last year. Michigan allows marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, which became legal in December.
