Kam Register looked forward to meeting his favorite NFL player at a local high school basketball game but made the choice to work that day instead.
After seeing many of his friends post photos of Darius Slay at the game, Register thought he’d missed his chance, but not for long.
On a whim, he direct messaged Darius Slay through his Twitter account. Not knowing what to expect the 18-year-old invited the Lions corner back to his graduation open house.
“I had just sat down to eat a small plate of pasta salad when I heard my name,” said Register, who saw Slay walking around the corner toward him. “I sprung up and ran over toward him as fast as I could.”
He said he was so excited that when he tried to take pictures his hands were shaking so badly the photos were blurry.
He did eventually get a few photos, and expected Slay to leave after that, but he hung around for about three hours, giving Register a chance his friends never got – the opportunity to get one-on-one time with his favorite player.
Register said many of his friends had sent messages that they couldn’t make it to the open house, but after Slay arrived, he said he started to think, “I’m really sorry you can’t make it, too.”
The disappointment he felt about not being to meet Slay during the Howell/Brighton basketball game earlier in the school year quickly melted away.
“It was surreal,” said Register, adding Slay arrived at the open house by himself. “After about an hour, it felt like he was just another family member.”
Register said he was just a normal guy, but “it really started to sink in when I saw the pro-bowl gloves.”
The gloves were a bit worn on the inside, so Register knew they’d been well used. Slay asked for a Sharpie, signed them and handed them over.
With the pro-bowl gloves as a gift and learning that football is more than just a game, Slay cemented his place in Register’s playbook as MVP.
“Not all players are football, football, football,” he said. “He was very humble, he’s a dad and just a regular guy with a job.”
