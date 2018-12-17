Pastor Jerry Diener of ERA Ministries in Mt. Morris Township said his non-profit organization had just started to hand out toys when they were ordered to shut down.
"We got through about I think four families that came and were able to get toys."
The organization, Praying Hands, was in the process of giving out toys to families in need on Saturday, when zoning enforcement officials came in and said, they had on order to shut the business down.
Diener said a notice his received on December 3rd telling him his non-profit ministry on Mt. Morris road is in violation of a zoning ordinance is all a misunderstanding.
He said the closure caught him by surprise, because he thought everything was in order prior to moving into the building.
"I’m not a Lawyer, I'm not a Realtor, I was not aware of conditional use permit that we needed," he said.
Diener said he was asked to open his ministry on December 1st for the annual Un-wrapped event, and that all he wants to do, is have something positive to offer families in need.
“This is where the Lord sent us as a ministry,” he said, adding, “We didn't pick this place he directed us here and there's a reason for that we want the strengthen this community."
The Mayor of Mt. Morris Township did not want to comment and the Chief of Police simply said, "I will not Turn a Blind Eye." in reference to the law.
Diener said he submitted the appropriate paperwork and $300 today, which was the deadline.
Whether Praying Hands will remain closed or be able to open will be determined by the Mt. Morris Planning Committee Monday night.
