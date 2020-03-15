A new case of cornoavirus was confirmed in an adult female from Macomb County bringing Michigan's total to 54.
According to the state, the woman has a history of domestic travel.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 20 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state earlier today.
That includes the 12 Governor Gretchen Whitmer had previously announced at a press conference on March 15.
These additions bring the number up to 54 total cases in Michigan.
They include new cases in Detroit and Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, Wayne, Ottawa and St. Clair counties.
Stay with TV5 as we learn more.
