Flint’s plan to build a new multi-million-dollar grocery store on the corner of Hamilton Rd. and Saginaw St. is underway.
The city is looking to eradicate what was once called a food desert by opening Fresh Start Hutchinson Neighborhood Grocery Store.
Jim Jones, of Flint, said he’s been living in the city for decades and that they do not have anywhere close by to get their fruits and vegetables.
“You see a lot of people getting off buses with groceries and I know that they would love it if there was a more convenient place to do grocery shopping,” Jones said. “People would like it because right now they have to go too far and some of them don’t have transportation.”
A $2.6 million loan from HUD along with other tax credit investments and grants, the city plans to bring food and jobs to residents in Flint.
For this plan to begin, the mayor and city council will have to agree, currently, the plan is still in its early stages.
Jones said that most grocery stores are a 10 to 15-minute drive from his house.
“They have to go as far as Kroger on Bristol Rd. or Meijer on Center Rd. That’s the closest to a real grocery store. Other than that, all you have here is convenient stores,” Jones said.
Johnnie Davis, of Flint, wonders how well the store would do considering other grocery stores in the area like The Hamady Food Center only lasted a few months.
“I know they brought him and his brothers back on the north-side, but it only lasted a few months and they ended up closing down,” Davis said. “But I noticed that Hamady prices were sky high.”
Jones said that just getting fresh food closer to home would make his life easier.
“I think having a grocery store here would be nice, in this area it would probably do well,” Jones said.
