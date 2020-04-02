The Oscoda County Sheriff's Office helped pass out food to families in the county on April 2. 

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that they were honored to help pass out food to approximately 300 families.

They were assisted by the Oscoda County EMS Director and his staff along with Sheriff Grace and their staff.

The post also said there will be more food giveaways on April 9 and April 23. 

