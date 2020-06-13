“Walking through the shadow of death, fear not,” said Sharon Riley, a COVID-19 survivor.
That scripture is the very thing that helped 73-year-old Sharon Riley as she battled COVID-19.
“And he said that he would comfort me with his staff and that’s what he did during this time,” said Riley.
She was one of the first COVID-19 patients admitted to Hurley.
After 24 days on life support and almost 90 days in the hospital, she’s finally returning home which is something that her loved ones aren’t taking for granted.
“We want to encourage her to keep on getting better, to keep on getting stronger mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Ron Manager, her son.
Today they threw her a surprise welcome home celebration after months of not knowing if she’d return and already losing both her husband and brother to the same virus she was battling.
“I wish this upon nobody,” said Manager. “It’s the worse thing I ever went through in my life.”
“To sit around and wonder how things was going to turn out for her was even more hurtful and hard,” said Felicia Chandler, her niece.
Hundreds came out to welcome Sharon home including loved ones, community members and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
She took this moment to make one thing clear.
“The COVID-19 is forreal,” said Riley.
She encourages everyone to take it seriously and stay safe. She gives thanks to the man upstairs for her miraculous recovery.
“I’m just glad to be alive,” said Riley. “I just thank God for all that he has done.”
