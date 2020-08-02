With the new school year nearly upon us, Saginaw Public School is releasing their return to learning blueprint for the entire district.
The plan consists of three different learning models called:
- All-In Learning
- Hybrid Learning
- Virtual Academy Learning
The All-In Learning model would take place when Michigan’s Safe Start Plan is in phases five or six and would feature all students returning to class for the whole week with safety protocols.
The Hybrid model would be implemented in phase four and would split students into two groups with half attending on Monday and Wednesday and others on Tuesday and Thursday while rotating Fridays and following those same safety measures.
Lastly, the Virtual Academy model is for parents who aren’t comfortable sending their child to attend classes in phase four. It’s designed to offer remote learning with online coursework for the entire school year.
At the moment, Saginaw County is in phase four of the Safe Start Plan and would therefore allow some face-to-face instruction with the necessary safety protocols.
The plan is designed to change if Michigan’s phases change in the future.
