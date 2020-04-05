To help those working on the front lines and those being treated for COVID-19, AAA-The Auto Club Group (ACG) has delivered 100 Samsung Galaxy Tablets to Beaumont Health System on Friday, April 3.
“AAA is acutely aware that social distancing has limited in-person communication and has even brought about a physical disconnect in between individuals and their loved ones,” said Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, AAA-The Auto Club Group Heather Drake. “These tablets will help isolated Beaumont patients being treated for COVID-19 to communicate with their loved ones.”
ACG said it is committed to finding ways to support our community through this crisis.
According to ACG, they are working with Beaumont Health System to identify several ways it can help support their valiant efforts.
“Beaumont identified the need for connecting quarantined COVID patients with their loved ones via mobile devices and we quickly mobilized to meet that need,” Drake said. “AAA will continue to work with Beaumont Health moving forward to find ways in which we can support their most critical care needs in combating this crisis.”
